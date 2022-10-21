HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Oct. 22 to honor U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter.
Reiter fought and died in the Korean War but was not accounted for until his remains were identified on June 21, 2022 – nearly 72 years after his death in action – by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The United States and commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Oct. 22, the day of Reiter’s funeral.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.