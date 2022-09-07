PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf recently was joined by Democratic legislative champions for gun violence prevention and local advocates fighting against gun violence to highlight his $355 million commitment to safer communities in Pennsylvania.
At Mander Playground, where the community has seen gun violence-fueled bloodshed firsthand, Wolf announced the availability of $100.5 million to support effective community violence intervention efforts across Pennsylvania.
“I’ve committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to prevent more bloodshed, and more tears shed, in this commonwealth,” said Wolf. “Pennsylvanians deserve to live their lives without gun violence-induced fear. With continued creativity, investments and partnerships, safer communities are within reach.”
Through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, two new violence intervention programs are now open. Wolf secured record-funding for PCCD in his final budget.
The $85.5 million Violence Intervention and Prevention Program is open for community organizations, municipalities, institutions of higher education and district attorneys to request funding for a wide variety of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts. Grant awards can range from $25,000 to $2.5 million to support project activities over a 29-month period. Applications can be submitted online, the application period closes Oct. 12.
A new program, the $15 million Coordinated Community Violence Intervention Strategies Pilot Program, aims to invest in collaborative community violence prevention and response strategies within focused service areas. This new initiative will support five to eight pilot projects that will pursue transformative strategies to prevent and respond to violence. Eligible applicants can request up to $3 million to launch and implement a pilot project over a 32-month period. Applications can be submitted online, the application period closes Oct. 31.
“The community groups working tirelessly to combat violence told us they needed more resources: we heard them and are answering those calls,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes. “Eighteen months ago, there was no money in this space. A year ago, we were able to invest $45 million in these groups. We cannot wait to see the life-changing work these groups are able to accomplish.”