Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/g while the most expensive is $3.65/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18/g on Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Oct. 4, 2020: $2.49/g
- Oct. 4, 2019: $2.75/g
- Oct. 4, 2018: $3.08/g
- Oct. 4, 2017: $2.74/g
- Oct. 4, 2016: $2.34/g
- Oct. 4, 2015: $2.32/g
- Oct. 4, 2014: $3.39/g
- Oct. 4, 2013: $3.42/g
- Oct. 4, 2012: $3.91/g
- Oct. 4, 2011: $3.46/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $3.35/g, Snappy’s, Clearfield Shawville Highway
- DUBOIS — $3.23/g, Kwik Fill, South Brady Street
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.35/g, Sheetz, North Front Street
“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks,” he said.