WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, was released from Walter Reed National Military Center Friday evening after receiving outpatient treatment for COVID-19.
According to a statement released from his office, Thompson returned to his home in Pennsylvania to recover. He thanks the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol along with the doctors, nurses and staff at Walter Reed for their concern and care.
Thompson plans to work virtually from home this week, the statement said.