HARRISBURG — Recently, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced the availability of $3 million in funding for entities to provide pregnancy support services to address the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder.
“We are deeply committed to the health and well-being of mothers and children across the commonwealth,” said Secretary Jen Smith. “Meeting the needs of this vulnerable population requires a collaborative approach across the health care system and this funding will help assure that they are directly connected with services to help them, and their newborn or soon-to-be newborn, thrive.”
During the last iteration of this funding opportunity, 12 organizations were awarded grant funding up to $599,000 and more than 340 individuals have received pregnancy support services since last October.
Eligible applicants can find the project summary and budget on the Funding Opportunities page of the DDAP website. Approximately three to five grants up to $600,000 each will be awarded to help provide services, streamline care, and assure that this population is connected with the most appropriate resources to reach long-term recovery.
All applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 29.