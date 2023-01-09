Free milkshakes for service members and veterans at 2023 Pa. Farm Show

PALMYRA — With the generous support of Mid Penn Bank, PA Dairymen’s Association proudly offers a free milkshake to all active-duty military and veterans of the Armed Forces on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the PA Farm Show, Thursday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID.
“Our veterans and active-duty service members and their families sacrifice so much for us to live in peace and freedom. Offering them the treat of a delicious Dairymen’s PA Farm Show milkshake is a simple way to pay tribute to them on this special day in their honor,” noted Dave Smith, executive director of the PA Dairymen’s Association.
To celebrate the 70th birthday of the PA Dairymen’s Association serving their legen-dairy milkshakes at the PA Farm Show, visitors can sample a limited edition, new orange cream-flavored shake, or enjoy the traditional fan-favorites vanilla, chocolate or a mix.