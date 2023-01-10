HARRISBURG — At the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty celebrated agricultural education during the state FFA’s Mid-Winter Convention with more than 5,000 FFA members and guests.
“As a former FFA student, I know firsthand the transformative power of the blue corduroy jacket,” Redding said. “The opportunities provided to me through the FFA, and in the show ring, are what framed who I am and my tenure as Secretary of Agriculture today.”
The Mid-Winter Convention recognized the academic, leadership and field-based experiences of 410 Keystone Degree recipients, the highest honor earned at the state level. In addition, the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association awarded 391 first-year members their own official FFA jacket after completing a competitive application process.
“Today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s industry, and community leaders,” Redding said. “Agriculture is among the top drivers of the Pennsylvania economy; and agriculture education opens doors to learners of all ages to explore a wide range of high-tech professions, and prepares students for college, career and community readiness.”
Over the next ten years, Pennsylvania agriculture will need 75,000 new pairs of hands to feed the community and the world. The youth gathered at the show today, and those throughout the commonwealth, are the future of the industry.
In recognition of this looming workforce deficit and need for more opportunities like those available through the Pennsylvania FFA, Governor Tom Wolf included investments in agriculture education in his first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill signed in July 2019. Earlier today, $1.5M PA Farm Bill youth grants were announced to provide improved access to hands-on agriculture education experiences.
The Pennsylvania FFA Association helps students develop their potential for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 13,000 members. For more information, visit http://www.paffa.org/.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs Jan. 7 through 14. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.