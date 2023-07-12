HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently announced a fee reduction for the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program Investment Plan which will save PA 529 IP account owners an estimated $579,000 over the next year.
“Cutting these fees helps Pennsylvania families,” Garrity said. “I’m dedicated to making sure everyone saving with PA 529 has affordable, effective options to meet their education savings goals. PA 529 has been helping families save for their child’s education for more than three decades, and I encourage any family looking to the future to learn more about the great options that are available.”
Garrity approved a reduction of 1.25 basis points (0.0125 percent) in operational support fees in cooperation with Ascensus and Vanguard, Treasury’s partners in administering the PA 529 program. PA 529 IP fees will now range from 0.1925 to 0.2925 percent.
This is the second time Garrity has cut fees for PA 529 IP account owners. A fee reduction in 2021 saved account owners $220,000 during the following 12 months.
The PA 529 IP offers a variety of portfolios for families to choose from, including target enrollment date options that automatically reallocate assets as a child approaches their anticipated date of enrollment. The PA 529 IP has received three consecutive Morningstar Silver ratings, naming it a best in class 529 plan nationwide.
PA 529 accounts are designed to help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses – including costs associated with universities, community colleges, trade schools, apprenticeships, and K-12 education – all with significant state and federal tax advantages.
“Today’s workforce needs highly skilled people – which requires training,” Garrity said. “PA 529 is a great way for families to save for their child’s education no matter where their path leads, whether it’s a local community college, a technical school, an apprenticeship program, or a four-year university. PA 529 is here to help the next generation of Pennsylvanians reach their full potential.”
Across the more than 286,000 current PA 529 accounts, families have $6.9 billion saved for future education expenses, like tuition, fees, books and supplies, room and board, and more.
For more information about saving for education with PA 529, visit pa529.com or call 800-440-4000.