HARRISBURG — Tis the season for holiday travel, but with it comes holiday traffic. Since this year the holidays are extended, due to Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, the PA Turnpike Commission forecasts a very busy holiday travel period with 5.4 million traveling the Turnpike beginning on Friday, Dec. 23 and through Monday, Jan. 2.
Motorists can check roadway conditions including color-coded winter conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA also allows motorists to set up personalized travel alerts for specific roadways, days of the week, and times of the day.
Choose your region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help decide the best times to travel.
Daily traffic projections for the holiday period are as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 23 — 600,000
- Saturday, Dec. 24 — 450,000
- Sunday, Dec. 25 — 320,000
- Monday, Dec. 26 — 530,000
- Tuesday, Dec. 27 — 550,000
- Wednesday, Dec. 28 — 550,000
- Thursday, Dec. 29 — 570,000
- Friday, Dec. 30 — 600,000
- Saturday, Dec. 31 — 410,000
- Sunday, Jan. 1 — 350,000
- Monday, Jan. 2 — 450,000.