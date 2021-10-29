HARRISBURG — Legislation to update the annual emission inspection tests for newer vehicles has passed the Pennsylvania Senate.
Senate Bill 777 would exempt the five newest model year vehicles from emissions testing and remove the gas cap testing requirement for vehicles without a gas cap.
Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Clearfield, said more than 21 million newer vehicles tested over the past decade have a 99.65 percent pass rate, proving the test to be less effective at reducing air pollution.
“Pennsylvania’s vehicle emissions testing program needs its own inspection, since more fuel-efficient vehicles and electric vehicles are on the Commonwealth’s roadways,” he said. “It is time to end this outdated and unnecessary test.”
The bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.