HARRISBURG — Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is maintaining a statewide drought watch. While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.
Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding.
However, longer term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties:
- Northwest: Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren
- Central: Centre, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Perry, and Union
- East: Lackawanna, Lehigh, and Wayne
Twenty-one public water suppliers are requesting or requiring water conservation in their communities.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use. For example, at home there are many simple ways to use less water:
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
- Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Take shorter showers.
- Water your lawn only if necessary.
- When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention.
- Water your garden less often.
- Skip the car washing.
- Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, instead of hosing it off.
- Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
- Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. Drought watch declarations aren’t based on one indicator alone, such as rainfall.
- DEP assesses data on precipitation, stream and river flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture and information from public water suppliers.