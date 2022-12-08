HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains for five counties.
Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch.
Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties.
For a map of drought declarations updated daily, see the DEP drought web page.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions. See the list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities.