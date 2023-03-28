HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday announced 127 long-term care facilities in 43 counties will receive a portion of Pennsylvania’s $14.2 million in federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding to help sustain quality care as the Commonwealth’s population ages and residents’ needs change.
Locally in Clearfield County, two facilities were awarded grant funds:
Clearfield County
- Dayspring Personal Care Home — $26,000
- Nelson’s Golden Years — $120,000
Grants were awarded through the Long-Term Care Quality Investment Pilot program, open to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes assisted living facilities.