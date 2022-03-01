HARRISBURG — The Department of Health announced that free COVID-19 testing sites will continue to operate and be open to the public at eight locations across the state including two new sites.
The Wolf Administration in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is operating sites in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Luzerne, Mifflin, Susquehanna and Washington counties.
“The Department of Health still receives an average of over 50,000 COVID-19 test results every day and since the pandemic began in March 2020, we have received well over 24 million test results,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We understand that testing is critical, so we are making sure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we continue to create a path forward.”
Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.
Blair County
Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 through March 4, at the Jaffa Shrine, 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona.
Centre County
Testing will be available through Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte.
Clinton County
Testing will be available Tuesday to Friday through Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parsons Union Building, 650 Railroad St, Lock Haven.
In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map.
The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most AMI testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.
The Wolf Administration has also taken an active role in increasing testing capacity throughout the commonwealth. These efforts include:
- Ensuring in-person learning continues by offering K-12 school districts and school-age families free weekly COVID-19 services at no cost to participating schools through the Departments of Health and Education, in partnership with Concentric by Gingko Bioworks.
- Educating counties, municipalities, and health systems about the federal reimbursement available to them for eligible COVID-related expenses including activities such as setting up their own community-based testing sites.
- Meeting with manufacturers to offer incentives to increase production of COVID-19 tests to meet the growing demand from the private sector to require the public to produce negative COVID-19 tests for travel, public events, dining, and more.