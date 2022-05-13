ERIE — Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead visited Little Acorns Learning Center to thank child care center staff and providers and to discuss the Wolf administration’s proposal to provide direct funding to Pennsylvanians for child care and other essential needs.
Throughout the pandemic, child care centers and early childhood educators have worked and continue to work tirelessly through the difficulties to offer families of all backgrounds and means an opportunity for quality, equitable child care.
“A thriving child care infrastructure is foundational to the rest of our economy, and this industry and the dedicated educators who show up every day to help our children grow are essential to a thriving workforce and our children’s futures,” said Snead. “Early childhood education programs play a crucial role in kids’ growth and development. Child care workers make this early learning possible, and we must recognize the value of this work.”
Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to directly invest in Pennsylvanians by using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide $2,000 grants to help individuals and families meet essential needs, such as child care.
The Wolf administration has taken significant steps to support the child care industry through the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to do so. In the fall, DHS announced its plan to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. Licensed child care providers are invited to submit applications for one-time grant funding that represents an unprecedented investment in the child care industry and its dedicated workforce. This grant funding can be used to cover expenses, support staff and provide support to this critical industry that continues to be challenged by the pandemic.
Additionally, $352 million in Child Care Development Fund funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is being invested in Pennsylvania’s Child Care Works subsidized child care program, targeting decreased costs to families, greater support for child care providers participating in the program, and setting incentives for providers who expand care availability beyond traditional hours.
To find licensed child care programs operating in Pennsylvania visit www.findchildcare.pa.gov. Families who are having trouble finding a provider or who are lower income and need assistance paying for care can contact their local Early Learning Resource Center at www.raiseyourstar.org.