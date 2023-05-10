HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians on Wednesday that the Department of State’s election night returns website will offer up-to-the-minute results from counties after the polls close on May 16.
“Voters, candidates, and members of the media can use this online resource to find the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted,” Schmidt said. “The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties after the polls close at 8 p.m.”
People who visit electionreturns.pa.gov can customize their searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns, and connect to each county’s election results website.
Schmidt noted that Pennsylvania’s election laws do not currently allow counties to begin pre-canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day, so the public must be patient as county elections officials diligently count every vote.
“While we know everyone will be eager to know the results, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is the top priority,” Schmidt added.
To date, more than 707,800 Pennsylvania voters requested a mail-in ballot, and more than 79,200 voters requested an absentee ballot ahead of the primary election.
Other voting reminders
Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot should return their completed ballot as soon as possible. With Primary Day less than a week away, Schmidt highly recommends that voters hand-deliver their mail ballot to their county elections office or a drop box site, if possible. The deadline for county boards of elections to receive completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. on primary night. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 16.
Voters may return only their own mail ballot unless the voter has a disability and designates someone in writing to return it for them using the designation form on the Department of State website, or the voter requires an emergency absentee ballot.
Voters also have the option of voting in person at the polls on May 16, provided they have not already successfully voted by mail ballot. Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on May 16 if they bring their unvoted mail ballot packet, including the outer envelope, with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot packet and sign a declaration, they can then vote on their county’s voting system.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on May 16. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after the primary to ensure that the voter did not successfully vote another ballot for the primary.
Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID.
Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the Nov. 7 general election. However, on May 16, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote on any local ballot questions.
For more information on voting and elections, visit vote.pa.gov or call the Department of State’s year-round hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), which offers information and interpretation services in more than 200 languages.