The Department of Human Services is notifying affected Pennsylvanians whose information may have been accessed by an unauthorized actor.
The potentially affected individuals are the primary parents or caregivers of children who are, or were previously, enrolled in the Child Care Works program in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Warren counties.
In most cases, only the CCW case number, which is a number only used internally by the Commonwealth, and full name of the primary parent or caregiver may have been viewed. One individual’s annual salary and children’s full names were viewed.
The unauthorized access occurred on June 26 and June 27, 2023 in a system test website for the CCW Program. The system test website is used by DHS staff to test software updates, patches, and enhancements before they are deployed. DHS became aware of the potential access on June 28, 2023. The Office of Administration conducted an investigation and has already taken corrective action, including strengthening user credentials used within system test websites.
DHS has sent letters to 11,687 affected individuals to notify them of the potential unauthorized access and options to obtain free credit reports.
Individuals with questions can contact the Office of Child Development and Early Learning. The office number is 717-346-9320, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.