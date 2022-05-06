HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides a summary of COVID-19 information for April 2022.
“While COVID-19 has not gone away, the department continues to encourage Pennsylvanians to use good public health practices in their daily lives. All of us are empowered to protect ourselves and our families by getting up to date with vaccines, getting tested, taking appropriate action if we test positive, and wearing masks as appropriate to protect those around us,” Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson said. “The department continues to be responsive to the virus by evaluating COVID-19 trends in our communities.”
Residents are encouraged to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tracker website to see the level of community transmission by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus.
The following summary is provided to reflect the trends between April 1 to 30:
- Following the CDC approval of second doses, there was a large increase in total vaccinations for April – more than doubling March’s total vaccinations. A total of 521,066 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, averaging 17,369 doses per day including 83,124 additional doses; 291,809 second additional doses; and 10,361 pediatric doses.
- A total of 39,981 new COVID-19 cases were reported, averaging 1,333 per day in April.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 1 totaled 651 patients, 193 patients higher than reported on April 1.
- There were 403 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry, averaging about 14 deaths per day in April.
The Department of Health continues to provide extensive data on a weekly basis via the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. All available dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data. The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff. All dashboards and OpenData resources will be updated on a weekly basis on Wednesdays.