HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh today announced the Shapiro Administration is giving Pennsylvanians more time to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to help those with low incomes maintain access to drinking and wastewater services. Applications for LIHWAP will now remain open until Friday, Aug. 18; the original deadline was Aug. 11.
“I encourage any Pennsylvanian who is at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services to take advantage of the program extension and apply today,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Pushing back the application deadline will ensure individuals who are eligible and behind on their water and sewer bills have an opportunity to receive assistance.”
Under LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days. Receiving utility assistance through another program like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) does not prevent a household from receiving assistance through LIHWAP if the applicant meets LIHWAP eligibility criteria. If a household has previously received LIHWAP for one water type (drinking or wastewater), they cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water type but could receive it for the other.
Households may qualify if they rent or own their home, have an overdue water or wastewater bill that they are responsible to pay, and if the household’s income is within the income limit for their household size. Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.
Applications for LIHWAP can be submitted online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS. Pennsylvanians can also apply for assistance by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930, or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or by visiting their local County Assistance Office.
Pennsylvanians should have the following information ready to include in their application:
- Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in their household;
- Proof of income for the applicant and all household members; and,
- A recent water bill.
LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program established through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. LIHWAP first opened in 2022 and assisted 44,319 Pennsylvania households in paying their water and wastewater bills. The new deadline to apply is Friday, August 18, 2023.