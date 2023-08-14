HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources noted that state park swimming pools and beaches will remain open through Labor Day, and encouraged prospective visitors to check park websites prior to visiting parks for the latest information about operations.
“Swimming is a great way to cool off and enjoy some summer fun and many of our state parks offer swimming for our visitors,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We welcome all visitors and encourage everyone looking to swim to plan ahead and check park websites for the latest updates on swimming hours, park capacity, and pool or lake closures.”
Fifteen state parks have pools for the public to enjoy through Labor Day weekend.
As a result of operational issues ranging from lifeguard shortages to Department of Health testing compliance, swimming schedules may vary.
Beaches at state parks are open and free to the public for swimming from before Memorial Day to after Labor Day, unless otherwise posted.
Under the “open swim” policy, visitors swim at their own risk at unguarded beaches. Presque Isle State Park in Erie and Fuller Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County are guarded by lifeguards from 11 AM to 7 PM, staffing and weather permitting.
Free sunscreen is available at many of Pennsylvania’s state parks, including all parks where swimming is permitted.
For this seventh year, all park costs for this program are covered by the Department of Health’s Cancer Fund, with each park receiving two pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF IMPACT sunscreen applications.