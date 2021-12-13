BELLEFONTE — Republican candidate for governor Jake Corman today announced he won’t seek re-election to his seat in the Pennsylvania Senate in order to focus on his campaign for governor.
Corman announced his candidacy for governor last month with an agenda of protecting personal freedoms, expanding education and job opportunities, and improving public safety. First elected to the state Senate in 1998, Corman became president pro tempore in 2020.
“Pennsylvania is a beautiful place, filled with wonderful communities and hardworking families,” Corman said. “As I prepare to conclude my final term in the Senate, I want to thank the great people of the 34th senatorial district for all of their support and encouragement.
“I will always be honored by the trust and faith you placed in me. I also want to thank all those who worked on my staff through the years for their hard work and dedication to make Pennsylvania a better place.”