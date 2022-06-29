HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Congress to take action to preserve Affordable Care Act subsidies to ensure that individuals and families who were eligible for this important subsidy may continue to obtain health care.
In a joint letter, Wolf and 13 other governors urged Congress to take action and ensure funding is in place to preserve ACA subsidies known as advanced premium tax credits, which were expanded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The ARPA-expanded subsidy eligibility is set to expire at the end of the current plan year, leaving consumers exposed to dramatic premium increases.
“Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians will be impacted if this subsidy expansion expires in October, which will mean their insurance premiums will increase, putting individuals in a health and financial risk. It’s critical that we continue to make affordable coverage as accessible as possible to as many as possible, and I applaud President Joe Biden for his leadership to not only expand coverage as part of ARPA, but also to make it permanent,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge Congress to make these subsidies permanent so that Pennsylvanians can continue to have a better quality of life through affordable comprehensive ACA coverage.”
Governor Wolf has made access to affordable health coverage a priority throughout his administration.
In July 2019, Wolf signed legislation establishing Pennie, the state-based ACA marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source of financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 360,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.
In addition to Pennie, Wolf expanded Medicaid in 2015 — one of his first acts as governor — ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania.
More than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance including almost 1 million people through the expansion. By expanding access to health care, the commonwealth realized the lowest uninsured rate in Pennsylvania history and insurance rates are now the most stable year over year than they’ve ever been.