HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday and one additional death according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County reported 220 new cases and four deaths, while Jefferson County added 48 new cases and two deaths.
Blair County added 115 new cases. Centre County added 73 new cases, and Elk County reported 22 new cases. These counties reported no additional deaths since Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,487 total cases and 356 deaths
- Cambria – 17,354 total cases and 468 deaths
- Centre – 19,320 total cases and 235 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,132 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk – 3,604 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,162 total cases and 106 deaths
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there were 4,892 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,429,940.
There are 2,795 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 stood at 8.9 percent.
As of Wednesday, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,400 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, 68.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.