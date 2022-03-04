HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recently hosted Alex Mann, 21, at the PSP Academy in Hershey to mark his 150th visit to a law enforcement agency.
Mann, a Chester County resident living with autism, has made it his life’s mission to spend time with as many law enforcement officers as possible to promote autism awareness and share his personal perspective on how responders can better understand and interact with individuals who have an autism spectrum disorder.
“I want to personally thank Mr. Alex Mann for reaching out to the Pennsylvania State Police,” said PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick. “I applaud him for spreading his message of autism awareness to help law enforcement agencies throughout the state.”
Mann had lunch in the academy cafeteria while speaking with a variety of personnel. He then received a tour of the academy grounds and spoke with PSP cadets before departing for a visit to PSP’s department headquarters in Harrisburg. There, Colonel Evanchick presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his dedicated outreach and education.
“I began visiting police departments in my area in 2018 to show my support and to also educate officers on autism awareness,” said Mann. “I want to personally thank the Pennsylvania State Police for inviting me to their academy and taking the time to listen to my message.”