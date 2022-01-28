CENTRE HALL (TNS) — Grange Fair organizers made the second announcement Friday morning of what entertainment acts fairgoers can expect during this summer’s fair.
Jacob Tolliver, a country rock “self-taught piano prodigy,” will be taking the grandstand stage Saturday, Aug. 20. For the past few years, he’s been playing with and portraying Jerry Lee Lewis in the Million Dollar Quartet, according to his website. He first received national attention on season 14 of “American Idol.” His website states he has performed to sold-out shows across the country with others including Jackson Browne and the Beach Boys. He has an album expected to come out in March.
Grandstand shows are free; admission to the fair is required. In the past, performers including Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gabby Barrett, Tracy Lawrence and Morgan Wallen took the stage.
Last week, fair organizers announced Diamond Rio, an American country band, will perform at the grandstand on Aug. 19. Entertainment announcements are expected every Friday at 10 a.m. on the fair’s Facebook page.
The 2022 Grange Fair is set for Aug. 19-27. Going to the fair is a longstanding tradition for many families and acts as a home-away-from-home for a lot of the 1,000 families who stay in tents and 1,500 RVs at the fairgrounds. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the nation, according to its website.