HARRISBURG — After warning of a greater cancer risk for some Butler County residents, the Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting to explain how the risk has been lowered.
Ethylene Oxide (EtO) is a colorless, odorless, flammable gas used to sterilize medical devices and equipment that kills bacteria and other germs. Long-term exposure in the air can also raise the risk of developing cancer.
In a July 2022 analysis, the EPA found an elevated cancer risk from EtO at an American Contract Systems (ACS) facility in Zelienople. Since that analysis, the EPA has worked with ACS and Pennsylvania state agencies to lower EtO emissions.
In residential areas near the facility, the EPA analysis estimated that the lifetime cancer risk was 100 in a million or greater from breathing air with EtO emitted by the facility.
The “elevated risk” isn’t necessarily what the public might think of, however: the EPA uses a cautious definition.
“This estimated risk is in addition to the risk of developing cancer from other causes,” the EPA noted in its analysis on EtO in Zelienople. “This is a worst-case scenario that assumes a person stays in the highest risk area 24 hours a day continuously for 70 years. EPA takes this approach because we want to be protective of the most exposed and most vulnerable individuals from risk associated with EtO emissions from this facility.”
The agency said it prefers to update the public when it finds evidence of any potentially elevated risk.
“When we learn of risks and have the science to back it up, we feel that it’s imperative to share that information with the public to be fully transparent,” said Mike Nye, a program manager at the EPA, in a public meeting Thursday to give residents the opportunity to ask questions.
The EPA also emphasized that the July analysis is already out-of-date — in a good way.
“ACS has taken some actions in recent months and in the past year by adding new technologies at the facility and we and our colleagues in Pennsylvania have verified that they have taken these actions,” said Madeline Beal, a senior risk communications specialist at the EPA. “These new systems have reduced risk significantly, so that we believe risk going forward is less than what we saw in the past.”
When equipment captures EtO to stop it from escaping into the air, the health risk drops quickly because the gas only lingers in the air for days, rather than weeks or months.
“EtO is not a chemical that will last for a long time in the environment,” Beal said. “So if we can reduce the amount of EtO that is coming out of facilities like ACS, the risk will go down right away.”
ACS has operated its facility since 2014, and the Pennsylvania DEP estimated that its EtO emissions were around 1,500 pounds annually.
Now, with the control system of scrubber units that were installed in September 2022, the DEP estimates the system has a 99.9% efficiency rate and emissions will fall drastically – by about 15-20 pounds annually.
The EPA noted that research didn’t show EtO was a higher health risk when breathed in through the air until 2016. An initial analysis in 2018 led the agency to collect more data in 2020 to find higher emissions levels and reduce them.
Commercial sterilizers like ACS are fairly common; 100 operate nationwide and Pennsylvania has two others in Allentown and Erie.
Erie’s sterilizer was also flagged as having an elevated risk in the July analysis and has installed a control system to lower EtO emissions.
The EPA is in the process of designing new regulations for EtO, which it expects to be open for public comment “in the coming weeks,” Beal said.