HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently highlighted the significant investments in public lands and outdoor recreation in the bipartisan budget recently signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 budget provides $112 million to maintain and improve infrastructure in parks and forests, which is single largest investment in decades. Additionally, the budget proposes $2.8 million to support operating needs for the management and safety of our public lands and the creation of a new Office of Outdoor Recreation.
“As people seek more time outdoors with their friends and families, it is important we make investments that help provide positive experiences for those visiting parks and forests and support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation economy,” Dunn said. “Thank you to Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for supporting these important investments in the infrastructure and operations on our public lands. We will put this funding to good use as we continue to be positive stewards of our state parks and forests for future generations.”
The agency’s large public land system contains not only natural areas, but many roads, bridges, dams and structures, most of which were built more than 50 years ago — the infrastructure investments in this budget will be critical in addressing DCNR’S backlog of needed infrastructure work.
Also included in the budget is funding to support the creation of Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. This new office is focused on helping leveraging Pennsylvania’s diverse and exceptional natural spaces to help grow the outdoor recreation industry, which adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, accounts for 152,000 jobs and 1.6 percent of the state’s GDP.
“We hired Pennsylvania’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation in 2021, and less than two years later, we are the largest of the 18 states that have an Office of Outdoor Recreation,” Dunn noted. “We see the outdoors as a means to transform health and wellness in the Commonwealth, and as a way to create meaningful economic opportunities in our communities. This is an exciting step forward for the future of our outdoors.”
DCNR manages 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forest land, and works with local governments and municipalities to provide grants, planning, and other resources to communities across Pennsylvania.