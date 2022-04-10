The nonprofit status of colleges exempts them from taxes, but leaves nearby neighborhoods in the lurch for what would otherwise be revenue-generating activity and land. But that could change if a proposed bill makes it through the General Assembly.
HB2475, sponsored by Rep. Angel Cruz, D-Philadelphia, would exclude universities from getting classified as institutions of purely public charities and subject them to state and local property taxes. The legislation would also cover state-related universities such as Temple University, the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State University, and Lincoln University.
“State-related universities, along with many other institutions of higher education within the Commonwealth, qualify as institutions of purely public charity and thus do not have to pay taxes to their communities,” Cruz said in a legislative memo.
The motivation is to spread the burden of paying for city services around.
“The burden of taxpayer-funded municipal services is placed unfairly on individual citizens – services that these institutions also benefit from. My legislation will address this growing inequality by subjecting the property of state-related universities and institutions of higher education to Pennsylvania laws relating to the assessment, taxation, and exemption of real estate,” Cruz said.
Cruz called the tax exemptions an “egregious loophole.” These exemptions cover more than education activities on campus, covering university athletics, research that leads to lucrative patents, and other aspects of the modern university.
“Under the cover of educational purposes, research that has the potential to produce millions in patents and revenues remains largely tax exempt while conducted in tax-exempt buildings,” Davarian L. Baldwin, author of “In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities Are Plundering Our Cities,” argued. These financial arrangements are quite lucrative for city leaders, university administrators and their corporate partners.
Universities often point to their economic impact and the number of jobs they provide to justify tax exemptions. Some colleges also make Payments In Lieu of Taxes, voluntary payments to replace property taxes. Those payments, however, rarely equal the revenue that would be generated by property taxes. They are also often temporary.
Penn State-Behrend, a satellite campus with fewer than 5,000 students, has an active PILOT agreement that estimated $267,000 would be paid to local taxing bodies in its first year. Otherwise, higher ed PILOT agreements are uncommon in Pennsylvania currently.