HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Beaver, Bradford, Cambria, Fayette, Lackawanna and Montour counties.
“Our audits make sure that dedicated volunteer firefighters have the support they need to help keep Pennsylvanians safe,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor applauded the Center Township and Colver VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a two percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2020, $60.25 million went to 2,518 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support. VFRAs must comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures in managing the receipt and expenditure of relief association funds or face the potential withholding of future state aid.
Beaver County
- Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association – No findings.
Bradford County
- Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association – One finding: Noncompliance with previous recommendation regarding untimely receipt and deposit of state aid in the amount of $737.
Cambria County
- Colver Firemen’s Association – No findings.
Fayette County
- Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Firefighter’s Relief Association – One finding: Inadequate signatory authority for fund disbursement; state law and association bylaws require the signatures of two VFRA officers on checks.
Lackawanna County
- Thornhurst Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association – One finding: Noncompliance with previous recommendation regarding untimely deposit of state aid in the amount of $3,378.
Montour County
- Danville Firemen’s Relief Association – Four findings: Noncompliance with previous recommendation to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster. The association erroneously made a duplicate payment to a vendor in the amount of $1,067. Failure to deposit proceeds from equipment sales. Failure to segregate association officers’ duties.
