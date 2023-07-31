MIDDLETOWN —With the Mega Millions jackpot now sitting at $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash) ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing two winning Mega Millions tickets from the Friday, July 28, drawing that are worth a combined total of $6 million. This includes one prize worth $5 million sold in Chester County and one prize worth $1 million sold in McKean County.
Congratulations to Thorndale Inn, 430 Bondsville Rd., Downingtown, Chester County, which earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket.
Meanwhile, Smethport, 18265 Route 6, Smethport, McKean County, sold the $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket and earned a $5,000 bonus.
The $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 5-10-28-52-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 18, to win $5 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Megaplier option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Megaplier drawn was five.
The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
Megaplier is an optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, gives players a chance to increase the value of any non-jackpot prize winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, or 5x. Any non-jackpot prize won on a Mega Millions play is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn if the player purchased the Megaplier feature. Pennsylvania’s $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket is the first-ever $5 million second-tier prize won at the $1 billion jackpot run level.
In Pennsylvania, the recent jackpot run has generated more than $63.4 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $25.4 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot of $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash value) ranks as the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York state on April 18. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.