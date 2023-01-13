HARRISBURG — As governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepares to take over the governor’s residence from fellow Democrat Tom Wolf, evaluations of the latter’s tenure have rolled in.
The latest, from the Commonwealth Foundation, warns of what remains to be done, as government spending has grown, economic growth remains uncertain and the public school system has lost students.
Nor does the the foundation mince its criticism of Wolf.
“Wolf’s legacy is that of a governor who couldn’t work with the legislature, resulting in numerous vetoes, overreliance on executive action, and — other than increasing government spending (particularly around public school funding) — legislative achievements primarily driven by the legislators’ goals rather than Wolf’s priorities,” Commonwealth Foundation Senior Vice President Nathan Benefield wrote.
While some obstacles Wolf faced have been long-term issues for the commonwealth, state comparisons were unflattering.
“From 2015 through 2022, Pennsylvania ranked below the national average in income growth, job growth and population growth,” Benefield noted.
A rocky relationship with Republican legislators stymied leaders on both sides.
Wolf vetoed 65 bills from the legislature, “exceeding the number of vetoes of former governors Corbett, Rendell, Ridge and Schweiker combined,” the report noted, and the legislature blocked 12 of Wolf’s tax hike proposals. Wolf’s goals to raise the minimum wage, add limits to campaign finance spending, and cut charter school funding, likewise, went nowhere.
Shapiro, however, may avoid a similar fate. His campaign platform was more moderate than Wolf’s, and Shapiro’s decision to appoint Republicans in his administration could establish some common ground.
“There are several aspects of Shapiro’s campaign platform that coincide with Republican legislative priorities,” Benefield said.
Some of the common ground between the two includes support for Lifeline Scholarships, increasing funding for tax credit scholarship programs, working together on regulatory and permitting reforms, and speeding up the timeline for business tax cuts, the report notes.
“While Wolf’s legacy was one of conflict and economic stagnation, Shapiro can take lessons from this to find common ground with the legislature on policies that will benefit Pennsylvania families, businesses and students,” Benefield wrote.
Common ground in Harrisburg can be ephemeral, as the House of Representatives has discovered. Within a week of Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, becoming Speaker of the House on a pledge to serve as an independent, good feelings faded and Republicans accused Rozzi of betrayal and demanded his resignation.