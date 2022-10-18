SUGARLOAF — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski to visit PA Preferred member Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf to invite Pennsylvanians to explore the commonwealth’s farmers markets and farm destinations this fall and winter. The Luzerne County family farm is celebrating more than 15 years in the agritourism industry.
“Major global events, including the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, have made Pennsylvanians intimately more aware of where their food comes from,” said Redding.
“Buying products with the blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark means one simple thing – you’re supporting Pennsylvania farmers and producers and keeping your dollars right here at home. You can be confident that what you’re buying is grown, harvested, or produced in Pennsylvania.”
To support the increased demand for direct connection between farmers and consumers, today the department launched a website for the PA Preferred brand.
At papreferred.com, Pennsylvanians can search for Pennsylvania products and connect with Pennsylvania farmers.
The new website offers:
- An opportunity for Pennsylvanians to search for PA Preferred members and their products based on location,
- An accessible way for PA Preferred members to connect with customers and partner with other PA Preferred businesses,
- A streamlined system for the department to manage membership and data, and
- Information about connecting with veteran farmers through the Homegrown by Heroes program, and information about the Farm to School program.
The website will soon offer a searchable events calendar and more.
In addition to serving consumers, the website provides an opportunity for PA Preferred members to expand their reach and grow their business. More than 820 members can be found in 65 Pennsylvania counties.
To grow on-farm opportunities and to ensure local foods remain available, accessible, and affordable, Gov. Tom Wolf developed the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
Since 2019, this historic package of legislation has invested more than $76 million in Pennsylvania agriculture, including funding to support PA Preferred. Since 2015, the Wolf Administration has invested more than $15 million to grow PA Preferred brand recognition, helping consumers identify agricultural products grown, produced, and processed in Pennsylvania.
Many on-farm markets, like Maylath Farm and Orchard, and farmers market vendors are members of the PA Preferred program or carry PA Preferred products. PA Preferred is the statewide branding program for agricultural products grown, produced, and processed in Pennsylvania.
For more information about PA Preferred, visit the new website at papreferred.com.