HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle infrastructure deployment.
Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The federal funding is part of a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program under the BIL that provides Pennsylvania more than $170 million over the next five years to support EV infrastructure. The Pennsylvania NEVI Plan will be administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
There are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly triple the roughly 9,700 that were registered in March 2019.
The Wolf Administration has been making investments into EV infrastructure for years through programs like Driving PA Forward, which provides grants and rebates for chargers, and the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program that provides grants to EV and other alternative fuel infrastructure.