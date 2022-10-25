HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to inspire 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors with their voices. Each morning of the Farm Show will feature a talented Pennsylvanian, or group of Pennsylvanians, singing the national anthem live. A winner will sing each morning, and a top vote-getter will sing at the 2023 Farm Show Opening Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages – both individuals and groups. Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest.
Entries can be submitted between today and noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Finalists will be posted for fan voting by Facebook reactions (likes, loves, wows, etc.) from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at noon. Eleven finalists will be announced on Facebook, then notified by email of the day they are scheduled to sing. Full contest rules and instructions are available here or on the Farm Show Facebook page. Find out more about the Pennsylvania Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.