HARRISBURG — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced more than $15 million in grant funding for stabilization payments to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers to assist with pandemic-related expenses.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on the entire drug and alcohol field including individuals struggling with the disease of addiction and those providing life-saving services,” said Secretary Jen Smith. “This funding will help providers fill in the gaps to ensure that every Pennsylvanian in need of substance use disorder treatment services is able to access safe, high-quality services.”
Through 108 grant agreements, 375 SUD treatment provider locations will receive funding. Grantees span across every Pennsylvania county and all eligible applicants who applied were awarded funding. A list of grantees and awards are available on the DDAP website however, funding amounts will not be finalized until all grant agreements are fully executed.
This funding will aid in pandemic-related expenses including but not limited to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring the provision of testing and support of vaccines as appropriate and delivering quality, evidence-based treatment to individuals who are underinsured or uninsured.
“We’re pleased that this funding is able to assist a large number of SUD treatment providers and confident that it will make a difference in keeping them open and operational at a time when we need all the treatment services possible for folks in need,” Smith said.
The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.