HOUTZDALE — A Clearfield-based state trooper who initially responded to a theft report was seriously injured after four large dogs and a man who was being arrested attacked him.
George Thomas Suhoney, 45, of Houtzdale, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault — a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault – felony of the second degree; disarming law enforcement officer — felony of the third degree; simple assault and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors of the second degree; and summary harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper was dispatched to the 700-block of Ida Street in Woodward Township on Tuesday at 8:37 p.m. for a reported 911 call from Suhoney, who told dispatchers that someone entered his property and removed items.
Upon arrival, Suhoney told the trooper that his wife entered the home and took property — and wanted her charged with theft. The trooper told Suhoney that the incident would be a civil matter because it is marital property belonging to both parties.
Suhoney allegedly became enraged and retrieved a large metal carpenters square and threw it at the trooper, striking him in the chest. The trooper then attempted to take Suhoney into custody, but he resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued.
Suhoney allegedly struck the trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration above his right eye and injury to his face. The struggle continued on to the floor of the residence, during which Suhoney attempted to disarm and/or remove a weapon from the trooper’s duty belt.
While attempting to take Suhoney into custody, his four dogs were attacking and biting the trooper, causing serious bodily injury. Suhoney was aware of his dogs’ attacks but failed to assist or call his dogs off, only telling the trooper not to shoot his dogs.
The trooper was able to take Suhoney into custody and remove him from the residence and presence of his attacking dogs.
The trooper was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of multiple injuries to his legs, arms, face and right ear. Follow-up plastic surgery will be required to treat his injuries, the complaint said.
A search warrant was applied for an executed on the residence, with the metal carpenters square and 20 digital photographs taken and placed into evidence.
Suhoney was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on Wednesday, with bail set at $75,000 monetary. Suhoney remains in Clearfield County Jail, unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled Oct. 5 in front of Glass at Centralized Court.