HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger outlined his recent discussion about a deficit to the school district created by mandated cost increases.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Zesiger reported he recently had an opportunity to speak to local legislators at a breakfast hosted by Central Intermediate Unit 10.
Zesiger said while the district has had its state stipends increased by more than $1.7 million in a 10-year period between 2010-11 and 2020-21, during that same period, mandated costs in pensions, charter tuitions, special education and basic education increased by nearly $2.4 million.
He said the deficit between income and expenses totals $630,705 — a local burden assumed by the district’s taxpayers.
“Our legislators make high level decisions. I wanted them to see what those decisions look like at the Moshannon Valley level,” he told the board.
Zesiger also expressed concerns to directors that Gov. Josh Shapiro has chosen not to continue increasing the Level Up school funding the district previously received under Gov. Tom Wolf.
Level Up addressed the needs of the commonwealth’s most underfunded school districts through funds to basic education subsidies and educational equality –funds given to the 100 poorest school districts.
“(Gov. Shapiro) canceled Level Up. Moshannon Valley has been one of the 100 schools that were funded through this for the last three years,” he explained.
Zesiger said the amount of money the district received for the last three years was equal to a 10-mill increase annually to the district’s taxpayers.
“That money was really important to Moshannon Valley,” he said.