HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties were selected for $47.8 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
In The Progress readership area, about $1.9 million was awarded to four municipalities in Clearfield County, and $234,380 was awarded in Centre County.
Clearfield County
- Bradford Township – $706,188 to widen the roadway and replace Egypt Road Bridge, a deteriorating one-lane bridge, heavily-traveled by campers and school buses, with a two-lane box culvert to accommodate the safe passage of wider vehicles. The project includes improvements for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
- Curwensville Borough – $589,832 to repair, mill, and pave nine borough streets.
- Houtzdale Borough – $575,417 to improve sidewalks and provide lighting for safe pedestrian access along Hannah Street and enhance the connection between the Central Business District and the Houtzdale Line Rail Trail.
- Penn Township – $119,176 for rehabilitation of Melody Road and Kratzer Run Road to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.
Centre County
- Snow Shoe Township – $234,380 to rehabilitate 3.8 miles of six rural township roads that carry vehicular, ATV, and UTV traffic.
“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Wolf said. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.