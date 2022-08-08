AUSTIN — Visitors are invited to come to Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend to marvel at the night sky, make a planet craft, and learn about solar energy. The park is located at 4843 Park Dr., Austin.
Friday, Aug. 12, visitors can join the park naturalist for a Perseid Party from 9-11 p.m. The park will have telescopes available to view Saturn’s rings and moons. Visitors can park in the gravel lot for the wildlife viewing area. They should then walk down the Lowlands Trail about 100 feet to the wildlife viewing area field on the left.
Saturday, Aug. 13, visitors can head down to 40 Maples Day Use Area from 1-2 p.m. to learn about solar energy, and try their hand at harnessing the power of the sun.
Also on Saturday, visitors can bring their crafty kids to make a Night Sky Craft from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater.
Later on Saturday evening, visitors can come back to the campground’s amphitheater to learn about the night sky with August Skies of Sinnemahoning from 7-7:45 p.m. Participants will learn about the constellations, planets, and other astronomical sightings visible in August.
Seats are available Sunday, Aug. 14 for pontoon tours of the Stevenson Dam. Tour times are 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Participants can join park staff for a fun and informative program that is just over one hour in length. The tour will cruise the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife.
There is no fee for pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. Group sizes are limited. It is suggested those interested in taking one of the pontoon tours should reserve a seat. Pre-registration is not required but is strongly recommended.