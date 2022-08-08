SINNEMAHONING STATE PARK

This photo shows the night sky at Sinnemahoning State Park at 40 Maples Day Use Area.

 Submitted

AUSTIN — Visitors are invited to come to Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend to marvel at the night sky, make a planet craft, and learn about solar energy. The park is located at 4843 Park Dr., Austin.

Friday, Aug. 12, visitors can join the park naturalist for a Perseid Party from 9-11 p.m. The park will have telescopes available to view Saturn’s rings and moons. Visitors can park in the gravel lot for the wildlife viewing area. They should then walk down the Lowlands Trail about 100 feet to the wildlife viewing area field on the left.

