HOUTZDALE — Saint Barbara’s Parish, Polish National Catholic Church is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with the festivities culminating in October.
Parishioners of Saint Barbara’s Parish have been reflecting on tradition along with the changes they experienced throughout the year.
“The 50th anniversary is very exciting to me, and I am privileged to be part of it,” said Crissy Lidgett. “My family joined St. Barbara’s a few years after it was founded, and I am proud to be the chairperson the year of this 50th anniversary.”
The church’s history dates back to the 1880s when Polish and Slavic immigrants, drawn to the booming coal mining industry, arrived in the area. Around 1892, Saint Barbara’s Parish, named in honor of the patron saint of coal miners, was established to serve the increasing number of Polish immigrants in their native language. Prior to the wood-framed church on the corner of Clara and George streets, individuals met in a storeroom on Brisbin Street.
In the 1940s, a new brick rectory was built with plans to be the first phase of a church complex. The congregation celebrated its last Mass as a part of Saint Barbara’s Roman Catholic Parish on Nov. 8, 1970, closing to form a new consolidated Roman Catholic parish named Christ the King Parish, constructed at the site of the Sacred Heart Church.
“Many members of Saint Barbara’s Parish resolved to make all efforts to see the parish and church building that they, their families, and their ancestors had built and maintained, reopen,” according to a press release. “However, letters, visits, and petitions, directed to the Bishop of the Erie Diocese, the Papal Delegate in Washington, D.C., and other church dignitaries provided no relief from their parish’s closure. Meetings, peaceful demonstrations, and prayer vigils could not influence the irrevocable decision of the church authorities. Parishioners even conducted their own prayer and hymn services, as well as Rosary services for their parish, until they were barred from the church building.”
In February 1971, the building was ordered to be demolished. The members, however, continued prayer services in the Houtzdale Lion’s Club.
The congregation eventually appealed to the Polish National Catholic Church for assistance and possible acceptance. PNCC officials met with members in September 1971. A new Saint Barbara’s Parish was established as a parish of the PNCC, and on Oct. 3, 1971, inside Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (Houtzdale), the Rev. Fr. Joseph Pron, pastor of a PNCC parish from Johnstown, celebrated Mass for the first time with the members of the new parish.
The Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Peplowski became the first permanent pastor on the Feast of Saint Barbara’s, Dec. 4, 1971.
“Bishop Thaddeus Peplowski was a huge role model to me and taught me at a very early age to work hard at church, and that is what I do,” Lidgett said. “He was our first priest and later became a Bishop of our diocese and moved to Buffalo. I never forgot what he taught me, and I apply it to my work ethic, my work at the church and all aspects of my life.”
Bishop Cyganowski of the PNCC’s Buffalo-Pittsburgh Diocese dedicated the new church building, which had been erected just south of town on Emery Avenue, on Oct. 15, 1972. The ground for the church was donated by the Lorbetsky family, and ground for a new cemetery was donated by the Redzensky family.
The current administrator is the Rev. Fr. Andres Simental, Lidgett noted. Simental is working on a prayer book, according to Lidgett. In honor of the 50th anniversary, the group is also selling Polish cookbooks. It’s also keeping busy, recently planting a garden on the side of the church and planning to add a brick patio to create a prayer garden next year. Bricks that can be dedicated with loved ones’ names will be sold to help build the patio.
“The hard work and dedication of its members, as well as the parish’s role in the Houtzdale community, has been passed on through generations, persevered through hardships, and continues to be celebrated during the parish’s 50th year,” a press release states. “Like almost anything, both tradition and change have shaped the current Saint Barbara’s Parish, PNCC. Parish membership is smaller than in the earlier years, but their faith and dedication is as strong as ever – with the hope to continue to serve the Lord in the Houtzdale community for another 50 years.”