CURWENSVILLE –Squirrel Tails for Trout will host a huge trout stocking Monday, April 11 at 11 a.m. The event will take place in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along River Street in Curwensville near the Veterans of Foreign War Robert Ferguson Post No. 842.
All families are welcome.
The stocking is sponsored, in part, by Arbor Pros LLC Sam Holland, General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club, Lindsie Wisor State Farm Clearfield, Curwensville American Legion Veteran’s Association, Woodland Equipment and Supply Co. and Michael A. Mayhew, Clearfield.
Walmart Distribution Center employees will be assisting with the stocking.
“Continue to watch The Progress for more trout stockings. This year will be a great year for all anglers to enjoy. Also thank Jim’s Sports Center, Bob’s Army & Navy and Aletta’s Farm Market,” said Coordinator Pat Domico.