AUSTIN — This week, Sinnemahoning State Park is offering both in-person and virtual educational programs for all ages.
Tuesday,March 23, from noon to 1 p.m., the virtual program, Ducks, Loons, and Other Migratory Waterfowl, will be presented. Participants will learn about loons, grebes, scaups, mergansers, and other waterfowl that travel through Sinnemahoning State Park during the spring waterfowl migration. The program will be held online and will include a photo-filled PowerPoint presentation followed by question-and-answer session. Pre-registration is required in order to share the link with those participating.
Saturday, March 26, 12:30–1:30 p.m., the program, Identifying Migratory Ducks, will be presented. Mergansers, ring-necked ducks, scaups can look so similar floating on a distant shoreline. Learn to tell the difference by reviewing pictures and taxidermy of migratory ducks and other waterfowl that travel through north-central Pennsylvania during the spring migration. Indoor PowerPoint presentation good for all ages. Serves as a great preview for what participants might see on the lake during the Signs of Spring Walk that follows. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Also on Saturday, from 2-3 p.m., a Signs of Spring Walk will take place Winter has finally loosened its grip, signs of spring are everywhere, especially if you know where to look. Take a walk with the park’s naturalist along the lake shore to find nature’s hints of the coming warm weather. This will be a fairly easy, slow-paced walk on mostly level surfaces. Some brief off-trail excursions may be required to look more closely at ducks in the water or wildflowers in the woods. Participants should wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water. Registration is not required. Participants should meet at the Eagle Watch of the Lake Day Use Area.
Sunday, March 27, from 2-3 p.m., a kids’ storytime and nature walk, I Am Spring will be held. Kids are welcome to join the Sinnemahoning State Park naturalist for a book reading, outdoor activity, and simple craft based on the book, “I Am Spring” by Rebecca and James McDonald. The program is intended for families with young children age three to seven. Older and younger siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the weather and be prepared for both indoor and outdoor activities. Registration is not required. Participants should meet at the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
To register for a program, or for more information, visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.