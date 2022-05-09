SANDY RIDGE — While first responders have seen a handful of wildfires this year, the danger of wildfires continues through May.
According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the most dangerous months of wildfires take place in March, April, May, October and November. Mountain Top Fire Co. Chief Tim Sharpless has seen three wildfires this year.
The cause of two fires were undetermined. One fire was due to an outside burn that got out of control. Within the state, people are responsible for 99 percent of wildfires.
Although some people may associate sweltering summer temperatures with fires, the spring months create ideal conditions for a fire to get out of hand.
“There’s no leaves on the trees, so the sun dries out the leaf litter on the forest floor. It’s also low humidity time,” Sharpless said. “Everything dries out. As things green up, the leaves come on the trees and give it more shade. Then obviously, the fire danger goes down.”
If people intend to start a fire, Sharpless suggests selecting a day where it has recently rained and there is low to no wind.
“Gusts are really a bad time,” he said. “There’s a gust of wind that takes it out of a container, like a barrel or any type of pit that they’ve dug.”
Sharpless noted it’s important to react the instant a fire gets out of hand.
“The first thing is dial 911 to get people started quicker, especially this time of year,” he said. “It doesn’t take long and the flames are out of control. They’re beyond what the normal person is going to manage.”
The fire company possesses the equipment necessary to respond to these fires. It utilizes a utility-terrain vehicle with a tank and pump along with over 1000 feet of flexible hose to reach great distances.
Wildfires come with a variety of costs. In addition to damaging the environment, wildfires may also carry a financial cost to individuals.
“Those are billable fires that they can charge for,” Sharpless said. “Depending on how big, if they have to call in the air tankers, the airplanes, that can rack up a bill pretty fast.”