HOUTZDALE — In an effort to encourage game officials to oversee its 2023-24 sporting events, Moshannon Valley School Board authorized pay raises for them at its recent meeting.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the school district often struggles with getting enough referees for games.
“Some chapters will not come to Moshannon Valley because of the distance and our current varsity rates, especially for football and basketball,” he told directors.
He said the recommended rates are “nothing drastic but all are worthwhile.”
Rates were increased with an unanimous vote by directors for varsity football, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball officials will now be paid $85 per game — an increase from $75 per game. Junior varsity football and basketball and junior high softball officials will be paid, $70, an increase from $65.
Varsity soccer referees will receive $85, an increase from $75
Rates for varsity cross county, junior high football, junior soccer, varsity and junior high volleyball, junior high basketball, varsity and junior high wrestling and junior high baseball are not changed.
Remaining with sports matters, directors approved paying the district’s sporting events scorekeepers for their attendance at away games.
“We’ve been sending them to away games for 10 years unpaid. I think that’s wrong,” Zesiger said.
An increase for admittance fees to junior high sporting events was increased to $2 for adults and $1 for students and senior citizens.
The board accepted the resignation of Alexis Knepp as assistant varsity girl’s volleyball coach effective July 7. The board accepted Knepp’s resignation and approved advertising the position.