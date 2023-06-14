CHESTER HILL — Long gone are the days of speeding on the streets of Chester Hill Borough, as council is looking to move on a motion that will introduce speed bumps to certain streets within the community.
The streets in question are Hillcrest and Edwards Streets, as many members of the council feel as if it could be safer to those living along those road if speed bumps were installed.
“People really like to rip up and down those streets, as well as many other streets here too, but it’d be best if we started this on Hillcrest and Edwards,” Councilman Aaron Bailey explained. “There are kids playing up and down that street all day, on all four corners of the intersection and it’s just not safe for them there with these people coming through and speeding like that.”
He added, “I know I would feel a lot safer with those put in, and I think a lot of people here would agree with me.”
All members of the borough council agreed with Bailey’s proposal for the addition of speed bumps, and the motion to start such a project passed unanimously.
“This has been a matter that we’ve been tabling for some time now due to other, larger projects,” said Council President Pierce Sanute. “I’m glad we can start moving forward on this issue, and hopefully make this township a safer place for everyone.”
After the motion was passed, there was further discussion about the possibility of more speed bumps coming to the borough.
“I agree here in saying that I’m glad we’re finally getting this started,” Bailey said. “Hopefully once these speed bumps are in, we can take a look at other streets in the borough that could use them too.”
He added, “It’ll just be safer for everyone, and will cut down on speeding too.”