WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors reminded residents of a special meeting regarding the possibility of a merger with Wallaceton Borough on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
The meeting is for residents of both municipalities and will be at the Boggs Township municipal building. These voters will see a question about the possibility of a merger on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Supervisors also set trick-or-treat for Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. Officials asked those participating to leave a porch light on. Supervisors also approved use of the municipal building parking lot on Oct. 30 for Trunk or Treat.
The township received the annual fire relief funds totaling $8,889, which will be divided between BJW and Philipsburg fire companies. The township also noted its estimated liquid fuel allocation for 2023 is $113,423.13.
Supervisors said they will send out applications for all properties meeting junkyard qualifications of having multiple unregistered vehicles. There is no township application fee.
In other business, supervisors approved submitting applications for grant requests to the Dirt Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program for installing cross pipes for drainage on Creek Road at $34,721, daylighting Creek Road at $18,000, and daylighting Twoey Hollow Road at $18,000.