WOODLAND — Following an overwhelming response from residents, Bradford Township Supervisors scheduled a special meeting for a proposed solar project.
The proposed solar farm would be located on current farmland. It would be off of Shiloh Road, between McDowell and Grahampton roads. Based on preliminary planning details, it would be a 20 MW solar farm at an around 200 acre site.
Approximately 50 people were present at a meeting in December to oppose the project. The reasons varied from concerns about glare to the long-term security of the project. A particular sore point was the existing farm would be lost for the solar project to occur.
The special meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Individuals may come and hear the presentation. They can also ask questions at the meeting, which will be at the township building.
In unrelated business, at their recent meeting, supervisors adopted a resolution to dispose of 2015 files from all funds. These are about 10 cubic feet of files.
A motion to re-appoint Sam Lansberry to another five-year term on the Woodland Bigler Area Authority Board was tabled. Supervisors wanted to speak to the individual to confirm he still wants to hold the position.
Supervisors approved paying auditors $50 meeting pay for their organizational meeting. Supervisors did this last year and noted the auditor pay, set by state law, remains low at $10 an hour.