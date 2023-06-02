FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Express Chairman and CEO Stan Little, at the May Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, provided an overview of the airline, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
Southern Airways Express became the DuBois Regional Airport’s Essential Air Service provider in 2016 and that “has really been transformational for our business since that time,” said Little. In February 2019, Southern Airways acquired Mokulele Airlines, its third airline acquisition in five years. In June 2021, Southern switched its east coast hub from Baltimore-Washington International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport, where it offers the third-highest number of daily destinations behind United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. They just started another deal with Sky Airline, which is flying routes for Southern to help relieve the pilot shortage.
“We’ve opened hubs in the last year alone at Atlanta, Chicago, and Phoenix,” said Little. “I don’t know if you know it, but your airline in Dulles is the only commuter airline in the country that serves America’s five busiest airports, that being Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and LA. So that doesn’t even mention the others in the top tier like Pittsburgh and Washington-Dulles.”
Southern Airways Express now has their tickets for sale on united.com, aa.com, Alaska.com and Hawaiian Airlines, he said.
Little said Southern Airways’ route map includes 46 cities, with approximately 250 daily scheduled departures.
“We’re running more at about 225 actual daily departures,” said Little. “We’re getting close to being back to full capacity, which obviously is the goal. But as we launch this flight academy, as we are calling the DuBois Training Center, because it will be eventually, we hope the largest in our system, we will then be distributing pilots all across all of these footprints that you see on the map.”
“Then, of course, our maintenance centers, you’re familiar with the one right there in your backyard where we maintain five aircraft in the mid-Atlantic,” said Little. “We also maintain five aircraft at Lancaster, five at Memphis, five at St. Louis, 10 at Phoenix, 15 at Kona, and five at Honolulu. I think DuBois is going to end up seeing a little more than five on the maintenance basis, and it’s going to grow to be larger than Lancaster in large part due to your proximity to, believe it or not, Muskegon, Michigan. We’ve been sending aircraft from Muskegon to DuBois for routine maintenance over the last couple of months just because, even though Muskegon is connected to St. Louis, the St Louis shop doesn’t have the capacity or the size hangar that DuBois does. So sometimes we make that ferry across the lakes in order to maintain aircraft at DUJ.”
Southern Airways employs a total of 683 currently, said Little, noting that includes 273 pilots, 174 customer service agents and 46 mechanics.
“We are working diligently to grow all of those numbers,” said Little. “We have job openings in every single one of those categories in virtually every single one of our cities nationwide. So if any of you know about anybody, quality personnel, who’s looking for a job at any of the dots on the map that I just showed you, please make referrals directly to me and I’ll make sure they get to the right people.”
On the management side, Southern has 10 top company leadership executives spread across six time zones, 18 vice presidents and directors and 66 managers and supervisors.
With regard to Southern’s fleet, Little said they recently retired the King Air Program in order to concentrate on the other aircraft in their fleet. They will be bringing additional Saab 340 onto the certificate this summer and fall, largely in the DUJ region, mostly to provide wintertime relief.