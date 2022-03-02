WOODLAND — Some citizens in Bradford Township may be receiving two tax documents due to an error.
A mistake led to fire hydrant and street light special assessments to be excluded on some mailed documents, according to tax collector Pam Graham. When the error was realized, a separate accurate document was sent out to those affected.
“Some of us got two,” Supervisor Ronald Krise said at a recent township meeting. “If you have a fire hydrant or a streetlight, you’ve got two separate taxes.”
Incorrect documents were sent to citizens with last names beginning in letters L through Z, according to Graham. People must pay the correct amount as listed on the second document. Issues will occur if the incorrect payment is received.
“I’m going to have to re-bill back one more time to say, ‘Hey, you missed this,’ or I can’t even accept your home tax because it’s all together,” Graham said. “Nothing is separated. It’s all in one thing. So if you don’t send me the right amount... It’s going to be a big problem.”
If someone sends in another check for the special assessments, “I have to hold your first check for your house and wait for your fire hydrant check to come,” to ensure a proper amount is obtained, Graham stated.
Previously the special assessments were separate until a few years ago. Problems with fire hydrant and streetlight special assessments existed in the past, with some people not paying their dues, officials noted.