WESTOVER — A member of the Harmony Grange Fair Board who devotes time and his talents not only during fair week but all year round was recognized Tuesday evening at the Harmony Grange Fair as a 2022 Friend of the Fair.
The award recipient is Larry Solley, who is the fairgrounds manager. He keeps the fairground property mowed throughout the summer and during the winter months is the grange hall’s gate keeper, making sure the furnace is functioning and there are no issues with the building’s interior and exterior.
He received a citation, signed by state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, from Tracy Barone representing the Pennsylvania State Fair Association.
Wording on the citation commends Solley for his commitment to the Harmony Grange Fair.
It reads, “Those who place great value in Pennsylvania’s festivals of agriculture and community ensure their continued success with gifts of time, talent and treasure. Larry embodies that spirit, providing essential services that allow the fair to remain a showcase of local talent, a celebration of rural heritage and a vital tool in connecting farm and fork –teaching how agriculture provides food, fuel and fiber for the commonwealth and beyond. Larry’s extraordinary dedication to the fair is securing its future. His faithful and outstanding service deserves commendation and is worth of emulation.”
When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Solley said he was “surprised.” Adding, “I knew something was going on.”
Solley said when he was five, his family of eight moved to a house across from the fairgrounds and he watched in anticipation in the weeks leading up to the fair as the festival began to take shape.
He said he is a third generation member of the fair board, noting his grandfather assisted with the fair as did his parents.
His parents were members of the grange. Like Solley, his father, Jim, performed grounds maintenance and his mother, Margaret, worked in the kitchen helping to prepare those grange-made meals.
“I was born into it. I was raised on the fair,” he said.
He enjoys what he does for the fair and grange, Solley said. He said he does it because he wants the fair to continue and people to be able to enjoy it for years to come.
“I like to do what I do for the community,” he explained.
During the announcement leading up to Solley being named, fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said Solley is an unsung hero who never seeks attention for his work and is always willing to help however he can.
He told the audience if it were not for the willingness of volunteers like Solley, many fairs, including Harmony, would cease to exist.
“People like Larry are always here and they are always willing to help. We are recognizing Larry tonight but we are also thanking all volunteers that help make the Harmony Grange Fair happen each year.”
For a number of years, the Friend of the Fair award recipient has been named during the ceremony that officially opens the fair.