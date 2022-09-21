HARMONY FRIEND OF THE FAIR
Larry Solley, second from left, received the 2022 Friend of the Fair award Tuesday evening during the ceremony that officially opens the Harmony Grange Fair. Solley was presented a citiation from Tracy Barone, representing the Pennsylvania State Fair Association, left. At right is fair Manager Shae Harkleroad.

 Dianne Byers

WESTOVER — A member of the Harmony Grange Fair Board who devotes time and his talents not only during fair week but all year round was recognized Tuesday evening at the Harmony Grange Fair as a 2022 Friend of the Fair.

The award recipient is Larry Solley, who is the fairgrounds manager. He keeps the fairground property mowed throughout the summer and during the winter months is the grange hall’s gate keeper, making sure the furnace is functioning and there are no issues with the building’s interior and exterior.

